Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry P. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry P. Johnson Obituary
Larry P. Johnson, age 72, of Hale, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Larry was always a hard worker and kept himself busy running the family farm and the family business, Johnson Trucking, as a contractor with the United Postal Service for 49 years. He loved his semis, cop cars and Lincoln, especially the ones with horns.
He is survived by his dear wife of 43 years, Norma; children, Julie (Mike) O'Neil of Longmont, Colo., Toni (John) Proper of Whittemore, Larry (Angelique) Johnson of Auburn, Dawn Johnson of Hale, Katie Johnson of East Tawas and Jodie (Jake) Shaw of Carson City; grandchildren, Jennifer, Heidi, Casey, Tonia, Shelby Love, Sebastian, Bella, Peyton and Colton; great grandchildren, Hailey, Anthony, Wayne, Lakelynn and Zayden; brother, Ralph (Sue) Johnson; and sisters, Berthamae Lake and Wendy Kesler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Lois Johnson; son, Paul; and siblings, Victor, Duane and Audry.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, Dec. 26, from noon until the time of service at 3 p.m., at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington St., Hale, with Pastor Bradley Lake officiating. Mr. Johnson will be cremated following the service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to the family. Arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -