Larry W. Evans, born May 2, 1942, of Oscoda, passed away peacefully March 6, 2020 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Fla. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Leon "John" and Naomi Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann Tibbits Evans of Oscoda, Craig (Linda) Evans of Charlotte, N.C. and Troy (Angela) Evans of Pearland, Texas. Larry also leaves behind five grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Devin, Hayden, Ethan and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Emma and Bennett.
Larry proudly retired after more than 30 years at GM's Flint Metal Fabricating Plant.
After retirement, he enjoyed lake living in Oscoda and wintering in Florida. Larry was very loved, had lifelong friends and enjoyed being involved in the Oscoda community. Larry treasured his family. He was proud of his marriage, proud of his sons and was an exceptional father.
Next in his heart were fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing, traveling and Michigan State University!
The service to celebrate Larry's life is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, date is subject to change.
