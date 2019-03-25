Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurelee Thomas Heilman Schroeder. View Sign

Laurelee Thomas Heilman Schroeder, age 78, of Hale, passed away on March 24, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1941 in Detroit to Roderic and Eva (Thomas) Heilman. She has lived in the Hale area for the past 23 years moving here from Hubbard Lake, Auburn, Harrisville and Midland. She graduated from high school and attended a business school in Bay City. After her course work was finished she became an office administrator for an insurance agency.

She married Lawrence Schroeder in 1960 and he preceded her in death. She was a member of the in Oscoda, a member of the Harrisville Art Guild and Lioness Club. She enjoyed painting, gardening, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She was an avid reader and most of all enjoyed being with her family.

Laurelee is survived by her children, Lachell (Quinn) Merrell of Hale, Laurel (Kevin)

Laurelee is survived by her children, Lachell (Quinn) Merrell of Hale, Laurel (Kevin) Smith of Dallas, Texas, Larry Tod (Cindie) Schroeder of North Ogden, Utah, Lance (Jennifer) Schroeder of Hale and Lane Schroeder of Hale; 16 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Skip (Carol) Heilman of Hale; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; and brother, John Heilman.

Per family wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the summer.

