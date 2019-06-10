Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence 'Larry' Silber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurence "Larry'' Silber, 65, died peacefully at home in Turner after a lengthy illness on May 24, 2019.

He was born Sept. 16, 1953 to Alvin and Dorothy Silber in East Meadow, Long Island, New York.

Larry leaves his wife, Kelly (Shue), whom he married at their home in Palmer, Mass. in 2001; his daughters, Kassi, Whittney and Amanda; granddaughter, Iliana; and sons, Justin and Mark.

A graduate of American International College, Larry served as the school's Sports Information Director before he began a lengthy career working for the Springfield Newspapers. An award winning sportswriter, he spearheaded local high school and college coverage. Larry was instrumental in giving girls high school sports coverage in the newspaper and helped create the Vi Goodnow Award, given annually to the top female high school basketball player in Western Massachusetts. He was on the beat when the University of Massachusetts men's basketball became a national power and covered the team home and away.

He authored a popular column entitled Silber Bullets. Larry was shifted to the copy desk and was an outstanding editor. He is in the Springfield Public Schools Hall of Fame as a contributor for his outstanding work covering school sports.

Larry had a side "job'' selling sports trading cards. It was more of a labor of love than a job because Larry loved meeting and talking to people and was quick to give his customers deals. Friendly and outgoing, Larry touched the lives of many people, both in Western Massachusetts and in Michigan.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing poker with his friends, joining the sports staff in pickup softball and basketball games and golf. He had a heart of gold and he will be missed be many.

A private service was held for Larry in Michigan on the AuSable River. Online condolences may be offered at Laurence "Larry'' Silber, 65, died peacefully at home in Turner after a lengthy illness on May 24, 2019.He was born Sept. 16, 1953 to Alvin and Dorothy Silber in East Meadow, Long Island, New York.Larry leaves his wife, Kelly (Shue), whom he married at their home in Palmer, Mass. in 2001; his daughters, Kassi, Whittney and Amanda; granddaughter, Iliana; and sons, Justin and Mark.A graduate of American International College, Larry served as the school's Sports Information Director before he began a lengthy career working for the Springfield Newspapers. An award winning sportswriter, he spearheaded local high school and college coverage. Larry was instrumental in giving girls high school sports coverage in the newspaper and helped create the Vi Goodnow Award, given annually to the top female high school basketball player in Western Massachusetts. He was on the beat when the University of Massachusetts men's basketball became a national power and covered the team home and away.He authored a popular column entitled Silber Bullets. Larry was shifted to the copy desk and was an outstanding editor. He is in the Springfield Public Schools Hall of Fame as a contributor for his outstanding work covering school sports.Larry had a side "job'' selling sports trading cards. It was more of a labor of love than a job because Larry loved meeting and talking to people and was quick to give his customers deals. Friendly and outgoing, Larry touched the lives of many people, both in Western Massachusetts and in Michigan.He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing poker with his friends, joining the sports staff in pickup softball and basketball games and golf. He had a heart of gold and he will be missed be many.A private service was held for Larry in Michigan on the AuSable River. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 10 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close