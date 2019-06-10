Laurence "Larry'' Silber, 65, died peacefully at home in Turner after a lengthy illness on May 24, 2019.
He was born Sept. 16, 1953 to Alvin and Dorothy Silber in East Meadow, Long Island, New York.
Larry leaves his wife, Kelly (Shue), whom he married at their home in Palmer, Mass. in 2001; his daughters, Kassi, Whittney and Amanda; granddaughter, Iliana; and sons, Justin and Mark.
A graduate of American International College, Larry served as the school's Sports Information Director before he began a lengthy career working for the Springfield Newspapers. An award winning sportswriter, he spearheaded local high school and college coverage. Larry was instrumental in giving girls high school sports coverage in the newspaper and helped create the Vi Goodnow Award, given annually to the top female high school basketball player in Western Massachusetts. He was on the beat when the University of Massachusetts men's basketball became a national power and covered the team home and away.
He authored a popular column entitled Silber Bullets. Larry was shifted to the copy desk and was an outstanding editor. He is in the Springfield Public Schools Hall of Fame as a contributor for his outstanding work covering school sports.
Larry had a side "job'' selling sports trading cards. It was more of a labor of love than a job because Larry loved meeting and talking to people and was quick to give his customers deals. Friendly and outgoing, Larry touched the lives of many people, both in Western Massachusetts and in Michigan.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing poker with his friends, joining the sports staff in pickup softball and basketball games and golf. He had a heart of gold and he will be missed be many.
A private service was held for Larry in Michigan on the AuSable River. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 10 to June 18, 2019