Lauretta Violet Shue-Hipwood

Lauretta Violet Shue-Hipwood Obituary
Lauretta Violet Shue-Hipwood, age 88, of Oscoda, formerly of Armada, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1930 in Armada to the late Clarence and Violet Kolman (nee Allen). Lauretta graduated from Armada High School and went on to obtain her associate's degree. She retired in 1988 from Simpson's Pharmacy as a pharmacy assistant after many years of hard work and dedication.
After retirement, Lauretta and her late husband, Earl Shue, moved to Oscoda. They built their retired lives near the AuSable River and enjoyed every moment of it.
Lauretta loved music, singing, attending church and most importantly, spending time with her friends and family. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Oscoda.
Lauretta is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Dawn Evans) Shue and Kelly Silber; brother, Jim (Barbara) Kolman; sister, Glennice LaRose; grandchildren, Nick (Heather) Shue, Kassi Walker, Whittney (Mark) Hanley and Amanda Walker; great grandchildren, Sophie, Daniel and Earl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Shue; second husband, Billy Hipwood; son, Daniel Shue; son-in-law, Laurence Silber; brother, Ronald Kolman; and great granddaughter, Iliana Hanley.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. until the time of service beginning at 4 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Oscoda. Interment will take place in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Grace Community Church and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, 2019
