Lawrence A. "Larry" LaPorte, age 80, of Commerce Township, and formerly of Tawas City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Westlake Health Campus in Commerce Township. He was born in Gladwin on March 21, 1939 to the late Dr. Lawrence and Sally LaPorte (nee Quinn).
Larry served in the United States Army following graduation from high school. He then earned his Bachelors Degree from Central Michigan and worked for State Farm Insurance for 24 years as an Agency Director of Sales until he retired in 1992. Larry married his best friend, the former Doris Rita Ketcherside on Aug. 22, 1964 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Tawas City. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2012.
He was a Teddy Bear on the inside and would do anything for anybody. Larry was the most loyal, faithful, supportive and loving father. He was a mentor to so many and he will be greatly missed. Larry enjoyed golfing, cooking and puzzles but especially spending time with his family to whom he was the pillar. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Commerce, a past member of both the Immaculate Heart of Mary and Holy Family Catholic Church. Larry is survived by six children, Sheryl (James) Lough, Thomas (Marie) Anschuetz, Lynne (Michael) Gokey, Christine (Joseph) Mills, Lisa Tiesworth, Lawrence (Crissy) LaPorte; 16 grandchildren, Melissa (Kevin) Brownell, Ashleigh (Andrew) Kenreich, Jeffrey Lough, Allyson Anschuetz, Kelsey (Travis) Guest, Mackenzie Anschuetz, Dylan Wernholm, Hunter Wernholm, Jacob Mills, Jessica Mills, Cooper Mills, Samuel Tiesworth, Benjamin Tiesworth, Elizabeth Tiesworth, Dominic Caudill, Alexandra Caudill; seven great-grandchildren, Carter Rosloniec, Madison Lough, Beckett Lough, Hadley Brownell, Emerson Kenreich, Paisley Guest and Oliver Guest. He is also survived by brother, Paul (Carol) LaPorte, sister Mary (Charlie Rial) LaPorte, brother Robert (Harriette) LaPorte; 3 sisters-in-law, Peggy, Judy and Marcie and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by his stepmother, Francis Forester; grandson, James Lough and five brothers, Peter LaPorte, William LaPorte, Kenneth LaPorte, James LaPorte and John LaPorte.
A funeral mass was held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.) at the Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. Rev. Tyler Bischoff officiated and interment was in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to and you may offer condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 22 to Nov. 18, 2019