Lawrence N. DeBeau, 94, of Rotonda West, Fla. passed away on Sept. 3, 2020.He was born June 25, 1926 in Detroit. Lawrence was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and spent a life in radio broadcasting.He was preceded in death by Mildred M. DeBeau (Sparling). He is survived by his son, Mark, and daughter, Mystle, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.A private memorial ceremony is planned for the summer of 2021. Visit www.kayspongerpg.com to view the full obituary.