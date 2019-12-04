|
|
Lee Carole Blair of East Tawas, formerly of Ladysmith, Va., passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 at Covenant Harrison Hospital in Saginaw, age 65 years.
Lee was born in Saginaw on May 30, 1954 and spent her younger years growing up in the Tawas area. She graduated from Tawas Area High School with the Class of 1972.
Lee had a passion for nursing and was afforded the opportunity to attend Kirkland College where she earned her bachelor's degree in nursing. Her love of nursing, compassion and simply doing all she ever could to help care for people drove Lee to be a very knowledgeable and successful Registered Nurse.
She worked as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for a few years, having an opportunity to work on an ambulance team. She also taught CPR classes. Lee worked for 10 years at West Branch Tollfree Hospital, then Arlington National Hospital for a number of years, and lastly at Bethesda Naval Base Hospital in Maryland. She retired in 2018 from her long nursing career and was able to enjoy her other interests in life.
Lee really enjoyed making jewelry and doing beading art. She will always be remembered for her love of all animals.
Lee married her husband, Thomas Blair, on Aug. 2, 1986 at Tawas United Methodist Church. Together the couple worked hard and truly enjoyed traveling. Thomas preceded her in death in 2018 unexpectedly. Lee was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara Erickson.
Lee is survived by her three beloved siblings, sister, Robyn (Curtis) King of Tawas City, and brothers, Jon (Wendy) Ericksen of East Tawas and Gale (Maria) Ericksen of Tampa, Fla.; eight nieces and nephews, April (Blake Allen) King of Battle Creek, Matthew (Kelli) King and family of Tawas City, Amanda (Dan) Pennell and family of Bay City, Jon (Joanna) Ericksen and family of North Carolina, Jacob Ericksen of East Tawas, and Barbara Ericksen, Robert Ericksen and Samual Ericksen all of Tampa, Fla.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will celebrate her life at a later date to be announced. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, 2019