Leo Garner Thrall, age 97, of Hale passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 12, 2020 at Hale Creek Manor in Hale.
Leo was born Aug. 21, 1923 in Charlotte to the late George Henry and Mabel A. (Bolock) Thrall. He graduated high school and enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps on Dec. 4, 1942. He was a photographic laboratory technician until his honorable discharge on Jan. 2, 1946.
Leo married the former Meda Ellen Willis on May 12, 1949 and together raised two children, Steve and Ann. During his working years, Leo was a photogrammeter taking and developing aerial photographs of the landscape and established road systems to carve new roads or improve existing roads for the State Highway Department.
In his spare time, Leo collected coins, enjoyed crafting, travelling to "up north" cottages, working different projects around the house or cottage, and most definitely spending time with family and friends. He was known to not miss an event or activity if able for one of his grandchildren or great grandchildren.
In 2005, Leo and Meda moved to the Hale area to be closer to family during their prime retirement years. They were the first residents of Hale Creek Manor and Leo was the longest resident to date.
Leo is survived by his children, Steve (Judy) Thrall of St. Charles and Ann (Bruce) Bernard of Hale; grandchildren, Christopher Bernard of Hale, Douglas (Julie) Bernard of Hale, Anna Thrall of Webberville and Ed (Mary) Lynes of Saginaw; great grandchildren, Brenden Bernard, Chloe Bernard, Erica Bernard, Sean Bernard, Ellie Bernard, Caydence Rager, Gavin Rager, Landen Rager and Macee Lynes; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Meda Ellen Thrall on March 5, 2016; brother, Harold Thrall; and sisters, Genevieve Town and Evelyn Cameron.
Visitation for Leo will take place from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 407 South Washington St., Hale. Funeral ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dean Muhle officiating. Interment will follow in Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale, with military honors by the Hale Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hale Creek Manor, 3191 M-65, Hale, Michigan 48739. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.