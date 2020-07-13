Leon "Lon" Leroy Barton, age 82, of Hale, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020 with his family by his side.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maxine M. (Frick); loving children, Danny (Angie) Barton of Flat Rock, Sally Reichow of Wyandotte and Timmy (Michelle) Barton of Hartland; step-children, Noreen (Ron) Flood of Standish, David (Cheryl) Berry Jr. of Standish, Buddy (Pam) Berry of Yuma, Ariz., Cricket (Jeff) Sexton of Twining, Lloyd (Lynn) Berry of Sterling, Darlene (Jerry) Alexander of Auburn and Michelle (Jeff) Norton of Twining; 28 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. A brother, Jerry Barton of Georgia, also survives.
Mr. Barton was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Elizabeth (Aubuchan) Barton; and his sons, Lonny Barton and Ronnie Berry.
Lon worked as a truck driver for 55 years and loved his work. He enjoyed camping, welding with his dog, Sarge, his "welding partner," fishing, frequent visits to Frankenmuth, gardening and he took great pride in caring for his beautiful flower beds. He was proud of his horses as he took them to weekend competitions and savored sharing his passion for horses with his grandchildren and cherished time spent with family and friends.
The family received friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at Buresh Funeral Home, Hale, with a service at 6 p.m. officiated by Deacon Dan Schwenke.
A graveside committal service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, where Lon was laid to rest.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.