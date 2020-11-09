1/1
Lillian Eloise Schriber
Lillian Eloise Schriber, age 84, passed away peacefully at home into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 4, 2020 with her family at her side.
Lillian was born June 18, 1936 in Alabaster to the late Harry and Lillian (nee Wickland) Bolen. She was happily married to Donald A. Schriber for 60 years. He predeceased her in 2018.
Lillian enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She found great pleasure in serving in the women's ministry at her church (East Tawas Assembly of God) and ministering in nursing homes. Lillian's hobbies included watching sporting events, classical movies and she was an avid shopper. She also liked to spend time reading her Bible.
Lillian is survived by her children, Donald (Sue) Schriber of Saginaw, Jayne (Joe) Cotter of Naples, Fla., Thomas (Jennifer) Schriber of Freeland, Lillian (Rob) Jackson of Rockford and Lynda (Jeremy) McClellan of Traverse City; and grandchildren, Austin (Rebekah), Landon, Alexa, Grant, Ashton (Fred), Guy, Taylor (Amy), Mason, Alivia (Jake), Chase, Elliana and Gavin.
A private in-home service was held. Memorial contributions may be directed to Lois Baker Ministries or Harbor Church (East Tawas Assembly of God). Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2020.
