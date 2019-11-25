|
Lois June Hinkley, age 85, of East Tawas, formerly of Mio, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019 at Tawas Village in East Tawas.
June was born May 30, 1934 in Comins to the late Claude and Caroline (Bushman) Harder. She married Clark Hinkley June 12, 1954 in Whittemore and together they raised four children, Russel, Glenda, Dale and Jeff.
June was a former member of Mio Baptist Church. She was currently attending Whittemore Baptist Church with her son and daughter-in-law. June enjoyed quilting and gardening and spending time with her family.
June is survived by her children, Russel (Connie) Hinkley, Glenda (Steve) Grabowski, Dale Hinkley and Jeff (Rose) Hinkley; nine grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Doris Jensen; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Clark, on Nov. 11, 2008; two sisters and one brother.
According to June's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Whittemore Baptist Church, 210 North Bullock St., Whittemore. Pastor Daniel O'Brien will officiate. June's family will greet friends and neighbors for a time of gathering at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2019