Lois Mae Lansky, age 89, of Tawas City, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1930 in Bay City to the late Bert and Helen Shorkey (nee Woods). Lois married James Lansky on July 5, 1952 in Tawas City.
Her life in the Tawas area was filled with many wonderful friendships and memories. Lois was very highly thought of and she will be dearly missed by many. She enjoyed to play golf and spend time with her loving family.
Lois is survived by her three children, daughter, Linda (Jerry) Walters of Spring Lake, son, James (Debbie) Lansky of Escanaba and son, Brian (Donna) Lansky of East Tawas; sister, Beverly Myles of Florida; 10 grandchildren, Michelle (Trevor) Hinshaw, Amanda (Eric) Wentzloff, Rachelle (Mike) Warner, Jessica (Kurtis) Barnhart, James (Kassie Warlick) Lansky, Jacob Lansky, Elizabeth (Elias) MonTero, Travis Rolstad and Jenilee (Nick) Pelligrini; 18 great-grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James John Lansky Sr.; brother, Robert Shorkey; sister-in-law, Margaret Shorkey; and brother-in-law, Del Myles.
Private services will be held and the place of interment will be the American Legion Cemetery in East Tawas. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 1 to May 12, 2020.