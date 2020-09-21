Louise Faith Gingerich, a lifelong resident of Tawas City, passed very peacefully at her home with loving family by her side on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, age 88 years.
Louise was born on Feb. 10, 1932 to Frederick and Louise (Schanbeck) Luedtke in Tawas City. She graduated with the Class of 1949 from Tawas City High School. Louise married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Donald Gingerich, at Emanuel Lutheran Church on Feb. 17, 1950. Together, they celebrated 62 beautiful years of marriage until Don's passing in 2012.
Louise worked with Don at the family business, Gingerich Feed, for 25 years. Aside from working many hours at the business, Louise absolutely adored and cherished her children and always provided for them in so many countless ways. Her heart was full of love and devotion and it showed in every way.
Louise truly enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors and spending time in her garden, watching and feeding her birds, fishing and hunting. Her coordination and timing was so impeccable that she had an amazing skill for being known as a "great shooter!" Louise also enjoyed sewing and making precious handmade gifts for her family, and she always looked forward to her weekly visits with her friends at different coffee shops.
She was a devout Christian woman who faithfully attended Emanuel Lutheran Church her whole life; celebrating her Baptism, Holy Communion, Confirmation and Marriage at the church! Louise was also a past member of Quota Club of Tawas.
Above all, Louise so dearly loved all of her grandchildren and spending time with each of them was such a blessing to her! Louise will be forever loved and missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her three sons and one daughter, Michael Gingerich, Mark (Carol) Gingerich, Dianne Gingerich and Scott (Rhonda) Gingerich; 11 grandchildren, Craig (Cheri) Stein, Trevor (Rebecca) Gingerich, Noel Gingerich, Rachel Gingerich, Kaitlin Tarter, Donald (Michelle) Gingerich, Daniel (Sarah) Gingerich, Leah Gingerich, Erin (Mark) Nunn, Cassandra (Taylor) Knapp and Shannon Gingerich; great grandchildren, William and Tyler Stein, Ruth, Sam, and Audrey Gingerich, Peyton Gingerich; and McKenzie and Mason Nunn; one sister, Ruth Wright; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald L. Gingerich; and two brothers, Neil and Fred Luedtke.
Her family welcomed friends for visitation on Monday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at church with interment to follow at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City. Reverend Mark Lindloff officiated Louise's funeral service.
Those wishing to do so may make a memorial contribution to Emanuel Lutheran Church at 300 North Street, Tawas City, Michigan 48763 in her honor. An on line guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.