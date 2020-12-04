Lowell L. McArdle of East Tawas City passed away peacefully at Lakeview Manor Healthcare Center in Tawas City on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, age 84.
Lowell was born on March 26, 1936 to James and Cecelia McArdle in Tawas City. He retired in 1997 from Tawas Industries after working full time for more than 40 years! During his long career at Tawas Industries, Lowell was nicknamed and respected as "The Chief!"
Lowell was a very active man who could do almost anything. Aside from working full time at Tawas Industries, Lowell also enjoyed working side by side with his very good friend, Dean Look. Lowell volunteered countless hours at the Tawas Elks Lodge No. 2525, which he was so active with for 28 years. Lowell served as a trustee with the Elks for many years, and he was elected the Elk of the Year in 2000, and in 2009, Lowell earned the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award! He was bestowed the deserved privilege as an Honorary Life Member on Feb. 5, 2019!
Lowell absolutely cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and later, his great grandchildren. He enjoyed playing euchre, taking casino trips, and just staying active and helping anyone who needed a hand. Lowell will be forever cherished and remembered by all who had known and loved him!
Lowell is survived by his loving children, Jim and Eva McArdle, Fred and Ann McArdle, Dick and Kat McArdle, Ann and Joe Griffis, Shelly McArdle and Tim Timreck; 24 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; extended family, Mary and Greg Windsor, Terry and Rosa Tanner, Ruthanne and Tom Piechocki, Karen Tanner, Sharon Tanner, Dick and Candy Zaharias, Gary Lee, Donna Peters, Ken and Bonnie Herriman, Jim and Denise Herriman, Joy and Ron Maloney, Donna Lier and Dan Karbowski, and Roger Whitford; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends that he considered family.
Lowell was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eldene (Zaharias) McArdle, to whom he married on Feb. 16, 1957. Lowell and Eldene celebrated 62 years of beautiful marriage until her passing on May 10, 2019. Lowell was also preceded in death by a son, Ron McArdle; a granddaughter, Kendra McArdle; and two great grandchildren.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their thoughts for his family are encouraged to leave message of love and support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Tawas Elks Lodge No. 2525 Scholarship Fund; the American Cancer Society
; or to the charity of your choice
.