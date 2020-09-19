1/1
Luciell Faust
1932 - 2020
Luciell M. Faust, age 87, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Isabella County Medical Care Facility.
A Graveside Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Luzerne Cemetery in Oscoda County, Michigan with Benjamen Evers officiating.
Luciell was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Saginaw, the daughter of John Lewis and Ethel Mae (Bigger) Faust. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Luciell enjoyed traveling, music, bingo, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Luciell is survived by her sister-in-law Gladys Faust; niece Dawn (Lucas) Faust-Jaqua; and nephew Keith L. (Janelle) Faust.
Luciell was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Donald and Keith Faust; sister Louella Reynolds; and niece Lisa Reynolds.
You may view Luciell's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 19 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Luzerne Cemetery
