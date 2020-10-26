Ludie Lee Conley, age 95, of Oscoda, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Saginaw St. Mary's Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1925 in Cottage Grove, Tenn. to the late Barton and Mamie Veazey (nee Shell). Ludie and her husband, Hank, operated the Northern Traveler Motel from 1960-1967. She enjoyed doing ceramics and was a member of the garden club to share her love for flowers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Lee (Philip Almond) of Australia and Sharon Hennigar of Oscoda; four grandchildren, Scott (Jane) Bradshaw, Amy (Gabriel) Stitt, Shana McDanold and Jenna McDanold; great grandson, Nathaniel Stitt; son-in-law, Reed Bradshaw of Saginaw; nieces, nephews, lots of loving family in Tennessee, the Hennigar family and her close neighbors and friends in Oscoda.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hank Conley; and son-in-law, Doug Hennigar.
The family welcomed friends on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A funeral service was held on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. (instate at 2 p.m.) at Oscoda United Methodist Church with Reverend William Seitz officiating. Interment took place in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Oscoda United Methodist Church and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.