Lyle Joseph Gonyea of Oscoda passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, age 92 years.

Lyle was born on April 21, 1926 in Clio to Alphonse and Nina (Lewis) Gonyea. He retired from the Buick Division of General Motors in 1988 after working there for 44 years.

Lyle and his wife, Geri, moved to their present home on Lake Huron in Oscoda in 1988 after Lyle retired. They liked the beautiful sunrises and sunsets over Lake Huron. Also, they liked swimming in the lake along with their children. Lyle and Geri liked to take walks on the sandy beach.

Lyle wrote his autobiography when he was age 70. He titled it "My Lifetime of Memories." Lyle liked to watch the Detroit Tigers baseball games on TV. He also enjoyed to watch the Detroit Lions, University of Michigan and Michigan State football games. Lyle also liked to listen to the songs of Jim Reeves, Marty Robbins and Daniel O'Donnell. He often times would listen to gospel singing and barbershop quartets. Lyle liked to write letters and poems.

Lyle and Geri met while attending high school together and soon fell in love in the year 1944 and married in the year 1947. Lyle served in the Army Air Force during World War II soon after graduating from high school.

Lyle loved all his family, wife, and children and was happy when they all could be together. Lyle and Geri had their 70th wedding anniversary on June 7, 2017.

Lyle is survived by his son, Michael (Arlene) Gonyea; daughters, Vicki (Dennis) Wiles and Patti (David David) Gonyea; brother, Leonard Gonyea; grandchildren, Jack (Amanda) Gonyea, Daniel (Jennifer) Gonyea and Nicole (Chad) Cook; great grandchildren, Brandon, Shane, Ashley, Lylana and Luke; sister-in-law, Joyce Blumenschein and brother-in-law, Gerald Blumenschein; and four very special friends, Mary LaBranche, Vicki and Jan Biddulph and Julie Buesser.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Geri"; his two brothers, Bernard and Bruce Gonyea; and his parents Alphonse "Al" and Nina Gonyea.

Lyle was very proud of the fact that he never did lose his memory. He could still remember the day that he was enrolled in kindergarten.

Visitation for Lyle is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A funeral service with military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Rob Nordin officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas.

