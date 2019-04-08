Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Monica Huck. View Sign

M. Monica Huck, 101, of Northport passed away on March 30, 2019 surrounded by members of her loving family at Northport Highlands.

Monica was born on Dec. 1, 1917 in Flint, the daughter of Allister and Pheobe (Reagan) McLeod. On April 18, 1938 in South Bend, she married J. Gordon Huck, the love of her life, who preceded her in death in 1998 after 60 years of marriage.

Monica was a woman of many interests. She was a talented artist, spending many hours painting. She was an accomplished golfer and bridge player. She was an excellent cook, always ready to put a plate in front of you and it was always delicious. Monica and Gordon traveled the world, visiting Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Ireland and many more places along the way.

Monica witnessed many changes in her 101 years of life, including the papacy of nine popes and the administrations of 18 presidents of the United States. In her later years she was an avid reader and loved to follow sports, especially the "older PGA golfers" and the Detroit Tigers.

Monica and Gordon spent the early years of their marriage in West Branch, moving to East Tawas in the 1950s. When Gordon retired from Consumers Power Co. she and Gordon would winter in Florida and summer in Tawas. She later moved to Northport to be closer to her family. No love was greater than that of Monica's love for her grandchildren.

Monica is survived by her children, Richard (Irene) Huck of Northport, Gregory (Marleen) Huck of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Thomas (Nancy) Huck of Hale; her grandchildren, Jim (Linda) Huck, Tim (Mary) Huck, Megan (Bill) Shaffner, Todd (Bonnie) Huck and Beth (Pat) Roach; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, as well as another on the way; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allister and Phoebe McLeod; her loving husband of 60 years, Gordon; granddaughter, Tracy; and all 12 of her siblings.

The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at St. Gertrude's Church, Northport. Father Leonard Paul will serve as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Munson Hospice, 1105 Sixth Street, Traverse City, MI 49684 and/or St. Gertrude's Parish, P.O. Box 9, Suttons Bay, MI 49682.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Monica's family at

