Mary Jane Shackleton, age 85, formerly of Oscoda, peacefully passed away Sunday night, March 15, 2020 at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee.
She was born in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Oct. 20, 1934 to the late James McCarty and Thelma (Vittetoe) McCarty.
She graduated from Montebello High School in California. On April 25, 1953 she married William H. Shackleton and he passed away on Sept. 12, 2014. She and her husband owned two Radio Shack franchise stores in Michigan. Some of Mary's fondest hobbies included crocheting, puzzles and walking on the beach.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bill; she was preceded in death by two daughters, Denise Hundley and Danette Mahon-Hosbach.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Dennis (Patty) Shackleton of Delta, Donna (Brian) Lansky of East Tawas and Donald (Laura) Shackleton of Atoka, Tenn.; sister, Betty J. McGuire of Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In keeping with Mary's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Private interment will take place at Pinecrest Cemetery in Michigan next to her husband, Bill. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to a in her memory.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 18 to Apr. 9, 2020