Marcia Lynn Grossmeyer
Marcia Lynn Grossmeyer of Saginaw, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Medilodge of Frankenmuth at the age of 80 years.
The daughter of the late Darwin Lloyd and Ruth Ann (Eastman) Minard was born on Feb. 3, 1940 in Saginaw. She graduated from Tawas Area High School, the Class of 1958. Marcia retired from Kroger after many years of service there. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking and hosting celebrations with family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Robin (Darcy) Kapuscinski, Troy (Beth) Grossmeyer, Teri Lynn (Mark) Hafner and Todd Grossmeyer; grandchildren, Ryan (Tasha) McCarthy, Nicholas (Kaitlyn Vlassis)Frollo, Zachary Frollo, Samuel (Melinda) Grossmeyer, Sarah (Jonathan) Kushion, Bug Grossmeyer and Abigail Grossmeyer; great grandchildren, Lucy, Holden and Wilder Frollo; siblings, Darlene Sue Rieger and Eugene Terry (Mary) Minard; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her ex-husband, Willian Grossmeyer; and brother-in-law, Fredrick Rieger.
Honoring Marcia's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
