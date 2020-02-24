|
Margaret Anne Wilson, age 86, of Lachine, formerly of Saginaw, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; loving children, Mark Giorgis of Pittsburgh, Pa., Robert D. (Shirley) Wilson of Glennie and William (Deb) Wilson of Hale; dear grandchildren, Randy and Hannah Wilson and Joshua and Jimmy Giorgis; son-in-law, Doug Crowton; and brother, Frank Magyar. Nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Margaret was born in Saginaw to George and Anna (Lucicqa) Magyar on April 2, 1933. She is the former wife to the late Jim Giorgis and Robert Creighton. She loved playing bingo, fishing, relaxing on a pontoon boat, attending garage sales and shopping.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her two children, Jim Giorgis and Theresa (Ruth) Crowton; brothers; George and Charlie Magyar; and sister, Marion Mariko.
The family received friends at the Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington St., Hale, from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Pastor Todd Vossen officiated. Cremation followed.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Margaret to the Michigan Humane Society, www.michiganhumane.org.
Arrangements were by the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Homes, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2020