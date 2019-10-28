|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Brinkman of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at her home at age 91.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1928 in Calumet to the late Alfred and Lucille St. Germain (nee Evans). Peggy graduated from Calumet High School and later earned her bachelor's degree from Adrian College in English literature/education.
She married Dr. Harvey H. Brinkman on Aug. 18, 1951 in Calumet and worked as a teacher in Detroit until they moved to the Tawas area in the late 1950s. They moved to Oscoda in 2003.
Peggy enjoyed throwing potlucks, as well as gardening, pinochle, photography, music and traveling the country. She loved to explore and go to new places.
Peggy is survived by her three sons, David Brinkman of Palm Springs, Calif., Paul Brinkman of Oscoda and John Brinkman of Oscoda; her 10 grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Toby, Korie, Myles, Emma, Nathan, Ricky, Megan and Seth; and two great grandchildren, Xander and Alexis. Peggy is also survived by two nieces, Jean Story and Nancy (Montgomery) Asselin; and nephew, Jim Story. In addition to her parents and husband, Dr. Harvey H. Brinkman, M.D., she was preceded in death by sister, Shirley Trucks.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Grace Lutheran Church in East Tawas. Rev. Matthew Carpenter will officiate and interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas. Memorials may be directed to the church and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019