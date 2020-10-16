Margaret Dorothy Haglund, age 97, passed away at the Iosco Medical Care Facility, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Margaret was born March 28, 1923 in Windsor, Canada to Raymond K. Sim and Margaret Alice (Weston) Sim. Margaret was a seamstress all her adult life, starting out in a factory sewing helmet liners during World War II and boat covers as well as doing alterations in a Port Huron Bridal Shop.
Following a move to their lake home in East Tawas in 1975, Margaret opened her own alterations business until fully retiring at the age of 88 years.
On June 26, 1948 Margaret married Harold H. Haglund in East Tawas. Harold preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 1995. Margaret is also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank and Richard Sim; and a sister, Joanne Walker.
She is survived by her niece, Cheryl (Dennis) Frank of East Tawas; and nephew, Eric (Karen) Haglund of East Tawas; as well as special neighbors, Nancy and Tom Story; and many out of town nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a very active member of Grace Lutheran (ELCA) Church in East Tawas where she helped organize the Widows Luncheon, bingo for the Iosco Medical Care Facility, salad luncheon, Quilting Circle and making costumes for the children's Christmas programs as well as many, many other church activities.
Funeral services for Margaret are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City with Reverend Tom Barbret officiating. Her family will welcome friends at the funeral home on Monday for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the funeral service. Margaret will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 401 Main St., East Tawas, MI 48730 or the Iosco Medical Care Facility, 1201 Harris Avenue, Tawas City, MI 48763. An online guest registry is available to leave her family a message of condolence at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.