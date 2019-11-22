Home

Margaret Jean Herriman

Margaret Jean Herriman Obituary
Margaret "Maggie" Jean Herriman of Davison, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep Nov. 15, 2019 at Melody Pines Assisted Living.
Cremation has taken place per her wishes. A Committal Service will take place at Pioneer Cemetery, Sand Lake, in the spring of 2020.
Margaret was born in Grand Rapids, on Jan. 13, 1935 to Howard Whiteford and Lucile (Schuller) Whiteford, Rainsberger. She married Elwood "Woody" Herriman on July 31, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2017.
Margaret owned and operated Maggies Cuts & Curls for many years. She treasured her many clients. She also enjoyed painting with her special friend, Priscilla Skank. Above all, Margaret loved taking care of her family.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Craig (Mary Lou), Rodney (Mona) and Kirk; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; sisters, Dawn (Bill) Shover and Donya (Larry) Lathrop; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Barb Bentz and Dana Rainsberger.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3, 2019
