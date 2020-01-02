|
|
Margaret Marie Rowe, age 74, of Lake Orion, formerly of Tawas, passed away Dec. 26, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Richard; dear mother of Cindi Ann (Thomas) Cairo and the late Christine Rowe; grandmother of Charlie; sister of Chuck (Peg) Ulbrich, and the late Jimmy, Larry, Joe, Harold and Frank.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Burial took place on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m., at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion.
Suggested memorials are to the Easter Seals. An online guestbook is available at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 14, 2020