Margaret Mary Stilson, age 86, of East Tawas, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Medilodge of Tawas City.
Margaret was born Nov. 16, 1933 in Juanita Township to the late Lewis Ambrose and Stella Marie (Bezaire) Hoban. She graduated Millington High School in 1953 and began a 38-year career at A.C. Spark Plug retiring in 1990.
Margaret married Theodore Stilson in 1960 and between them had four children. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, baking and cooking.
Margaret is survived by her children, Dawn Dodge of East Tawas, Diane (Ron) Loveland of Lake City, Theodore (Sue) Stilson of Millington and Priscilla Parrott of Burke, Va.; sister, Lorraine Johnson of Davison; 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Mildred Hoban of Texas and Celine Hoban of California. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; brothers, Robert Hoban, Harold Hoban and Neil Hoban; brother-in-law, Richard Johnson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Hoban.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in East Tawas. Father Tyler Bischoff will officiate the graveside prayers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those planning on attending that are not the immediate family members are asked to remain in their vehicles. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.