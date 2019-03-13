Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Patricia (Hart) Gies. View Sign

Margaret Patricia Gies (Hart) 74, of Oscoda, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.

She was surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on April 11, 1944 in Sault Ste. Marie, the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy (Doyle) Hart.

She attended both St. Mary's School and Loretto Catholic Central High School. Margaret was an active and devoted member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda. She loved God wholeheartedly. She was an avid creator of sewing projects such as Halloween costumes, decorating, and sketching people. She was passionate about rearranging her furniture. She put people ahead of herself and her listening skills were superb.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gies; three grandchildren, Margariete (Scott) Shaffer, Miranda Moore, and Devin Gies; eight great grandkids from A-Z; Lil' Z, The Pie, Lil' A, Gavin, Mollyb, Trooper-t, and Lilly-b, and Xander; sister, Phyllis Henderson of Lapeer; brother, Roger (Jan) Hart of Milton, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Hart, and two sisters, Linda Martinez and Carole (Richard) Raesly.

A memorial service is planned for April 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda on US-23. A luncheon will follow.

