Marguerite Fay Durham, age 93, passed away at home in Lincoln on May 1, 2019.

Known as Peggy, she was immediately greeted by her Savior in Heaven, along with her husband, Stanley R. Durham; three grandchildren, Matthew Russell, Ginger Denstedt Colburn and Cory Russell; her parents, Alfred and Katherine Fruin; her two brothers, Harold and Roy Fruin; and many other dear relatives and friends.

Peggy was born in Battle Creek and grew up in Bellevue, Assyria Center, and surrounding areas. Her children enjoyed hearing stories of her childhood, such as the time when her younger brother needed money so she bought his dog from him for 5c...the dog lived an enchanted life with his toenails painted red, and wonderous rides in the basket on Peggy's bike!

Peggy and Stanley attended church together as young folks, and became interested in each other during a week at Gull Lake Bible Camp. They were married on Christmas Day, 1944, and lived 48 wonderful years together. They had five children, Ruth Lazar (Robert, deceased) of Lincoln, Kathy Russell (Charles) of Hale, Louise Gruber (Stewart, both deceased), Denise Kendziorski (Darrell) of Alpena and Stanley Neil Durham (Theresa) of Lincoln. Peggy also had seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.

Stanley and Peggy's home since 1950 was at Hale, with a few years of retirement at East Tawas. Their most memorable and rewarding work was operating Durham Adult Foster Home at Hale for 11 elderly ladies over several years. During their spare time, they enjoyed camping, family gatherings, and raising Doberman puppies. She also loved gardening, reading, puzzlebooks and needlework.

During recent years, Peggy has been lovingly assisted by workers from Hospice Compassus: April, Stephanie, Chaplain Rick, Chaplain Brian and Chaplain Joey. Also Alcona County Commission on Aging: Shawna, Stacie, Laura, Lyn, Julie, Nancy, and Roxanne. Thelma, Carol and Clara have provided special friendships, as well as pastors and people from Lincoln First Baptist Church, Hale Baptist Church and Greenbush Community Baptist Church.

Being a member of First Baptist Church at Lincoln, Peggy's funeral was conducted by her pastor, Rev. Arie VanBrenk. Passages of scripture from her own Bible, which she received in 1943 at the age of 17, was read by Pastor A.C. Caincross, of Greenbush Community Baptist Church. Music was provided by Thelma VanBrenk, organist Margaret Hardy and pianist Linda Somers.

