Mari "Mari Lou" Louise MacMurray, age 89, of Tawas City, died on March 26, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City.

She was born the daughter of Raymond and Irene (Grossmeyer) Isola on April 7, 1929 in East Tawas. She graduated from East Tawas High School Class of 1947.

Mari Lou was a very familiar face at Klenow's Market where she worked for many years, she loved her job and enjoyed meeting new people every day. Mari Lou enjoyed spending her time doing embroidery work and quilting. She had two of her quilt blocks selected by Quilt Magazine, out of hundreds of entries from around the world, to be incorporated into Quilt Magazine's "Quilters Choice Quilt" in 1984 and in its "Bountiful Baskets Quilt" in 1992. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed spending her time curled up with a good book.

Mari Lou married James T. MacMurray on Sept. 24, 1949 and together they shared 50 years of marriage and raised seven children all whom survive her, James MacMurray, Karen MacMurray, Kenneth MacMurray, Tamara (Kevin) Steckbeck, Tina (Mike) Poppe, Guy (Becky) MacMurray and Raymond (Elaine) MacMurray; three sisters, Neva Curley, Joyce Herriman and Frances Kobs; and 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Mari Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; brothers, Norman and Raymond Isola; grandsons, Justin Steckbeck and Kenny MacMurray; and daughter-in-law, Janice MacMurray.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and an inurnment will be held at a later date in the American Legion Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Buresh Kobs Funeral Home

416 Whittemore St

Tawas , MI 48763

416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 29 to Apr. 9, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close