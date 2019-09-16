|
|
In loving memory of Marilyn J. Wunderlich, formerly of East Tawas, who went peacefully to heaven on Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 89.
She was born June 9, 1930, in Flint, to Wayne and Arline Simpson. Step-daughter of Stanley McVay. Beloved wife of Richard A. Wunderlich for 47 years, who predeceased her in 1997. Cherished mother of Jeanette Klein (Timothy) of Bartlett, Ill. Grandmother of Jordan Klein (Stephanie) of Mt. Zion, Ill., and great grandmother. Sister-in-law of Janis Howard of AuGres, and Aunt of Debra Cooper (Jeff) of Ft. Mill, S.C.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Tawas City.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019