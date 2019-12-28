Home

McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Marilyn Kay Sohn


1947 - 2019
Marilyn Kay Sohn Obituary
Marilyn Kay Sohn, 72, a resident of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. since 2001 and previously of Midland, Mich., died on Dec. 25, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on Dec. 8, 1947 in Harrisville, Mich., Marilyn was the daughter of Frederick J. and Anna (Layman) Ritchie. On Feb. 15, 1969 in Oscoda, Mich., Marilyn married the love of her life, George A. Sohn, who survives at home.
Marilyn worked as an office secretary for Dow Chemical in Midland. She was born and raised in Mikado, where her father ran the gas station. She enjoyed sewing, reading, family history, puzzles and crosswords.
In addition to her husband, Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Wellman and her husband John-David of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; and her grandchildren, Georgeanna and Campbell. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth L. Ritchie on April 6, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or Mikado Goodfellows, 2515 S Armstrong Rd, Mikado, MI 48745.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, N.Y. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 21, 2020
