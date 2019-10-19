Home

Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
Interment
Following Services
Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery
More Obituaries for Marilyn Marcoullier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Marcoullier


1936 - 2019
Marilyn Marcoullier Obituary
Marilyn I. Marcoullier, age 83, of Oscoda, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on March 23, 1936 in Detroit, to the late Wilber and Geraldine Theut (nee Miller).
Marilyn married Donald J. Marcoullier on June 27, 1953 and they moved to Oscoda in 1966. Don preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2013. She absolutely loved car races and also enjoyed knitting and sewing.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Connie (Mathew) Bonalewicz, Donnie Marcoullier, Joyce Marcoullier and Donna Tregear; siblings, Gerald Theut and Margie (Tom) McMillan; grandchildren, Chris, Aaron, Dona, Trish, Robert, Connie, Joey, Jessie, Timothy and Jason; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dillen, Alyssa, Emerson, Greyson, Neveah, Rosaleen, Troy, Rachelle, Justice, Chris and Aeriaunna; nieces, Susie Ireland and Terri Little and nephews, Thomas McMillan and Greg McMillan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Rosemary Theut and great-granddaughters, Mikayla and Kendra.
The family welcomed friends on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda and interment will took place following a service in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed to the s Project and you can offer your condolences online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 19 to Nov. 12, 2019
