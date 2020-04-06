|
Marion Cameron Whetter passed away peacefully at the age of 94 ½ on April 4, 2020, in Naples, Fla.
She was married in 1958 to Ronald L. Whetter who preceded her in death in 2002. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law and friend. Marion raised four sons of whom she was very proud, Bruce (Susan) of Michigan, Craig (Lou Ann) of California, Keith (Anita) of Alabama and Scott (Karen) of Michigan. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Marion lived most of her life in the Detroit area, settling in Farmington Hills, after her marriage to Ron. She graduated from Wayne State University with a BA in 1947 and went on to achieve a master's degree in social work in 1950.
She spent her career dedicated to supporting children through her work with the Children's Institute in Ann Arbor and the Children's Center in Detroit. Marion especially found joy in placing young children in adoptive homes. She later worked five years as a Social Worker for Livonia Public Schools.
Marion loved to travel and see the world but spent her summers with her family at the cottage her father built over 70 years ago in Tawas City on Lake Huron. This was where many wonderful memories were made.
Marion called Tawas "home" before moving to Naples, Fla. over 25 years ago. While in Naples, Marion attended the Moorings Presbyterian Church and spent 15 years volunteering at a Bonita Springs' school and at North Collier Hospital.
Marion was deeply loved and respected. Many close friends of her son's referred to her as "their second mother." Marion stayed in touch with life-long friends all over the country and with her extended family in England and Scotland.
Marion was an amazing woman and an inspiration to many. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in Michigan.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14, 2020