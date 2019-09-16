|
|
Marion "GG" Ellen Groff of East Tawas passed away at Tawas Village on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, age 90 years.
Marion was born on March 18, 1929 at her family home in Tawas Township to Carl and Frieda (Lange) Krumm. She was a local high school graduate with the Class of 1947, and soon after, Marion married her husband, Clifford Groff, on May 21, 1949 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City.
Marion forever will be remembered as a loving and caring woman and she was blessed with the opportunity to be at home during her children's younger years to raise them in a nurturing and Christian manner. Marion was an active member for many years at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. At church, she gave countless volunteer hours for various committees and projects. She also volunteered much of her time at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility in the Ladies Auxiliary for a long time.
Marion enjoyed being outdoors and the beauty of nature. She loved feeding and watching the different birds that came to visit her feeder, spending time in her garden, and canning the variety of vegetables that she would harvest. Marion enjoyed putting together puzzles and she had many delicious recipes that she would cook or bake for her family and friends. Her cats were such an important part of her life and she truly loved spoiling them. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Marion is survived by her three loving children, Gary (Kathy) Groff of Eagle River, Wis., Patricia (David) Frigo of Fort Atkinson, Wis., and Tammie (Bill) Wainwright of Tawas City; eight grandchildren, Cara (Matt) Dulaitis, Nathan (Rachel) Groff, Megan (Chris) Abel, Jesse (Nancy) Frigo, Trisha (Joel) Brambrink, Tyler Frigo, Kristi (Tris) Coffin and Cory (Jessica) Wainwright; 14 great grandchildren, Ava, Colby, Brenna, Evan, Charlotte, Maddie, Jonathan, Katie, Aksel, Harlan, Conner, Archer, Carter and Landon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clifford Groff on Feb. 12, 1991; a grandson, Travis Frigo in 1986; and her sister, Helen Kennedy in 2007.
Cremation has taken place and her family will celebrate her life through a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City with Reverend Mark Lindloff officiating. Marion's family will welcome friends at church that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a contribution to the Emanuel Lutheran Church in her name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019