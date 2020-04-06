|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marion Josephine Butterfield King (nee Haglund).
Born on June 13, 1919 in East Tawas, Marion died peacefully on April 1, 2020 surrounded by the dedicated caregivers at Lakeview Manor Healthcare Centre in neighboring Tawas City.
Marion was born to Helen and Edward Haglund and inherited a love of outdoor life in Tawas Bay. Following her graduation from East Tawas High School as class president and valedictorian in 1936, she married local teacher Ronald Butterfield and together, they raised son, David, on Tawas Point.
Perhaps unusual for her time, Marion worked throughout her life with bookkeeping jobs for the Elliott family's insurance business, McKay's Chevrolet and Tawas Industries. Following Ron's death in 1973, she got a second chance at love, marrying Clarence King in 1979 and enjoying many years as part of his wonderful family.
Winters in Florida allowed Marion to be active year-round. She loved walking in nature, something available in abundance in the Tawas area and could often be seen strolling along Bay Drive until she moved into Lakeview Manor for the last few years of her life.
Surrounded by family to celebrate her 100th birthday last year, she asked those in attendance, "Did you ever think I'd live this long?" before settling in to enjoy a slice of her favorite chocolate cake.
Not unexpectedly in a life that spanned more than 100 years, Marion endured hardship and loss but persevered, as did many of her generation, with grace and humility. The true constants in her life were family and Tawas Bay.
Marion is survived by her son, David William Butterfield (Gregoria); and stepdaughters Joann Johnson Burrell (nee King) and Dorothy Klenow (nee King); grandchildren, William, Christina (Thomas), Ronald (Jessica), Timothy (Yuki) and Daniel; nephews, Harry, Ed, Mick and Matt; niece, Bobby; and many more nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by so many she loved, both family and friends, including her parents, Helen and Edward; spouses, Ronald and Clarence; stepson, Kenneth King; and nephew, Ray Haglund.
The staff and caregivers at Lakeview Manor were so loving and provided dedicated care over the years! Even in Marion's final days, they provided the upmost compassionate support!
At the request of the family, cremation has already taken place. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 14, 2020