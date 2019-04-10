Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Lucille Ellsworth. View Sign

Marion Lucille Ellsworth, age 96, of Hale, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Medilodge of Tawas City,.

Marion was born September 20, 1922 in Hastings to the late Glenn Arthur and Dora (Benedict) Miller. She married Percy Ellsworth in 1941 and together they raised three sons, Lynn, Danny and David.

Marion was a bus driver for Iosco RESA for many years. She enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting and taught 4-H. Marion was a member of Hale Baptist Church and American Legion Auxiliary.

Marion is survived by her sons, Lynn (Lonna) Ellsworth of Montpelier, Ohio and Danny Ellsworth of Hale; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Melbourne Miller, Eldon Miller, Maynard (Phyllis) Miller and Mervin (Janice) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Percy; son, David Ellsworth.

According to Marion's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at Hale Baptist Church, 327 North Washington, Hale. She will be laid to rest in Saints Cemetery in Whittemore. Online condolences may be offered at Marion Lucille Ellsworth, age 96, of Hale, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Medilodge of Tawas City,.Marion was born September 20, 1922 in Hastings to the late Glenn Arthur and Dora (Benedict) Miller. She married Percy Ellsworth in 1941 and together they raised three sons, Lynn, Danny and David.Marion was a bus driver for Iosco RESA for many years. She enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting and taught 4-H. Marion was a member of Hale Baptist Church and American Legion Auxiliary.Marion is survived by her sons, Lynn (Lonna) Ellsworth of Montpelier, Ohio and Danny Ellsworth of Hale; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, Melbourne Miller, Eldon Miller, Maynard (Phyllis) Miller and Mervin (Janice) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Percy; son, David Ellsworth.According to Marion's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at Hale Baptist Church, 327 North Washington, Hale. She will be laid to rest in Saints Cemetery in Whittemore. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close