Service Information
Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Buresh Funeral Home Inc 121 S Washington St Hale , MI 48739
Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Buresh Funeral Home Inc 121 S Washington St Hale , MI 48739
Service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Lutheran Church Hale , MI
Obituary

Mark W. McKulsky, age 53, of Hale, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He was born on April 4, 1966 in West Branch to William and Deanna (Holzheuer) McKulsky. He graduated from Hale High School in 1985. Mark was paralyzed as a result of a hunting accident in 1989. He never ever let it get him down.

Mark was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale. He was an Iosco County commissioner, treasurer of the Iosco RESA Board of Education, a member of the Michigan Association of School Boards Board of Directors and is the current president of the MASB. He was a former member of the Hale Area School Board having served as president. Mark was also a member of the NEMSCA Board.

Mark was a stay at home Dad and loved to talk and tease everyone. Mark was a sheep farmer, operated a concession trailer, helped coach girls basketball. He dearly loved his grandchildren and always had candy treats for them.

Mark is survived by his wife, Tana, whom he married March 13, 1987; daughters, Chandra (Paul) Olmstead of Hale, Karys (Kyle) Provoast of Hale and Kacey (Micheal) Reilly of Hale; grandchildren, Clay, Carson, Collin, Connor, Charlee, Harper, Hayden, Dustin and Porter; mother, Deanna McKulsky of Hale; brother, Mike McKulsky of Hale; multiple sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, William; and his son, Dustin.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Hale. Services will take place on Monday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale with Pastor Dean Muhle officiating. Interment will follow in the Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mark's memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Sign Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at

