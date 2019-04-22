Mark William Clement, age 62, of Oscoda, passed away on April 17, 2019.
|
He was born on Jan. 5, 1957 in Tawas to the late John William Clement and Lorna Marie (Mousseau) Boughner. Mark grew up in Hale and attended Hale Area Schools. He had an interest in CB Radios and was actively involved with AuSable Valley Community Mental Health activities and support.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will take place in Hale Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2019