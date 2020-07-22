1/1
Marla Ann Patterson
1959 - 2020
Marla Ann Patterson, age 61, of National City passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Marla was born June 3, 1959 in Tawas City to the late Herbert and Dorothy (Lewis) Oates. She was a graduate of Tawas Area High School, Class of 1977. She married Joseph Patterson in 1980 and together they raised two children, Amy and Jeremy.
Marla was a member of New Hope Church and Sand Lake Association where she was active in the community. She enjoyed playing volleyball, gardening, taking walks, fishing, taking pictures, golf cart rides with Joe, and social gatherings with family and friends where she always had a smile on her face.
Marla is survived by her daughter, Amy Patterson of Sterling Heights; son, Jeremy Patterson of National City; sister, Shirley Niles of Grand Rapids; nieces, Tiffany and Melissa; nephews, Sean, Ricky, Eric and Tyler; numerous cousins and countless friends all whom will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Herbert and Dorothy, Marla was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 2016.
According to Marla's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at New Hope Church, 686 Aulerich Rd., East Tawas. Reverend John Brock will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 22 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
New Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
