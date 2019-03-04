Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Jean Parnicky. View Sign

Marsha Jean Parnicky (nee Stanlake), age 81, of East Tawas passed away Feb. 28, 2019 in Midland surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 1 1937 in Almont, to Albert and Jennie (nee Douglas) Stanlake. She married Stephen John Parnicky Jr. on July 9, 1955.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, worked and retired from the Iosco County Medical Care Facility as a certified nursing assistant.

She enjoyed camping in Grand Marais with her husband and many dear friends they made throughout the years. Her hobbies included quilting, reading, sewing, and crocheting, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family reminiscing and picnicking at Higgins Lake,

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Steve; daughter, Linda M. Metzger (Darryl); son, Stephen J. Parnicky III (Jan); daughter, Carol A. LaCalle (Richard); son, Micheal P. Parnicky (Cindy); daughter, Kimberly S. Donn (Troy); daughter, Suzanna I. Daigle (Perry); daughter, Janet K. Martin; daughter, Nancy J. Huebel (Todd); son, John D. Parnicky (Alissa); 27 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Rose Mapletoft (Jim); and many nieces and nephews.

