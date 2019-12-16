Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Boyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Boyd Obituary
Mary A. Boyd, age 63, of Oscoda, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Mary was a former resident of Kenockee Township, Sterling Heights, Livonia and Huntington Woods. She was born May 31, 1956 to the late Eugene and Aline Merlihan (nee DuCharme).
Mary worked for over 35 years in the dental and orthodontic profession. She loved her work and had a profound impact and influence on those around her genuine enthusiasm, willingness to learn and sharing her knowledge with co-workers and individuals interested in the profession.
Mary had a zest of life that included a beautiful smile and a loving and caring personality. She was an early riser and an avid birder receiving the nickname "Early Bird Mary." She loved to garden, sew and hunt for stones. She loved hiking, snow shoeing, photography, going to the beach and probably most of all, floating of kayaking down the AuSable River.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Larry; her son, Sean T. Martin; siblings, John, Gail, Gary, Patrick, Kevin, Brian, Carol, Colleen, Mark and Lorraine; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded death by her brother, Frank.
A celebrations of her life will be planned for spring/summer 2020. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -