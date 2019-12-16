|
Mary A. Boyd, age 63, of Oscoda, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Mary was a former resident of Kenockee Township, Sterling Heights, Livonia and Huntington Woods. She was born May 31, 1956 to the late Eugene and Aline Merlihan (nee DuCharme).
Mary worked for over 35 years in the dental and orthodontic profession. She loved her work and had a profound impact and influence on those around her genuine enthusiasm, willingness to learn and sharing her knowledge with co-workers and individuals interested in the profession.
Mary had a zest of life that included a beautiful smile and a loving and caring personality. She was an early riser and an avid birder receiving the nickname "Early Bird Mary." She loved to garden, sew and hunt for stones. She loved hiking, snow shoeing, photography, going to the beach and probably most of all, floating of kayaking down the AuSable River.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Larry; her son, Sean T. Martin; siblings, John, Gail, Gary, Patrick, Kevin, Brian, Carol, Colleen, Mark and Lorraine; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded death by her brother, Frank.
A celebrations of her life will be planned for spring/summer 2020. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019