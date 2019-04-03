Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Revord. View Sign

Mary Alice (Alejski) Revord, age 60, of Whittemore, died suddenly on April 1, 2019 in Tawas City.

Mary Alice was born in Miami, Fla. on June 7, 1958. She lived most of her life in the Whittemore and National City areas as well as Lupton. She was a graduate of Whittemore-Prescott Area High School. She was married for 14 years to the late Gordon Revord, and they raised two sons together.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy; sisters, Julie Anderson (Rob), Kelly Mackenzie (Phil) and Linda MacDougall (Jim); sons, Nathan Revord (Elizabeth) and Ryan Revord; grandchildren, Olivia, Gracelin, Gordon and Aubrey; companion, Lynn Daniels; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Alejski; and special friends, Gordon Revord and Gerald Kaiser; and her dog, Charlie.

Mary Alice was a proud member of the Lioness for over 30 years. She loved being around and working with people. She enjoyed creative outlets, especially crafting and painting with rocks. She was active in her Friday bowling league. She loved traveling any chance she could. She also loved spending time and having dinner with friends (especially Donald and Diane).

Throughout her entire life, Mary Alice lived with determination and kindness. She fought ailments from day one, but lived life to the fullest and shared her big heart with everyone.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Twining. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. (instate at 10:00 a.m.) at St. James Catholic Church of Whittemore.

