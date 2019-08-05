|
Mary Ann Kolts, age 92, of East Tawas, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1926 in Detroit to the late Russell and Margaret Sturdevan. Mary moved to East Tawas from Southfield in 1971 and worked for Davison & Son Builders as well as Inglis Ford.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Holy Family CCW. Mary loved taking casino trips with her best friend Jean Davison, who preceded her in death in May of 2018. She was an avid Detroit Red Wings and Tigers fan, she enjoyed to travel but her very favorite thing to do was spend time with her loving family.
Mary is survived by her five children, son Jeff (Kim) Kolts of Colorado, son Jon Kolts of Kentucky, daughter Donna (Jankowski) Kolts of Rochester Hills, son Jim Kolts of East Tawas, and son Joe Kolts of East Tawas; six grandchildren, Hope (Eric) Penn, Hannah (Travis) Benge, A.J. Kolts, Madeline (Shane) Kolts, Ahna (Dan) Hyrowich, and Ryan King; and eight great grandchildren, Sophia, Elijah, Sienna, Stella, Beckett, Harper, Colton, and Daniel Jr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Sturdevan; and sister, Margaret Foley.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the mass. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
