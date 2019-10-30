Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Donovan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Donovan Obituary
Mary Donovan passed away at Iosco County Medical Care Facility in Tawas City on Oct. 28, 2019.
Mary Magdalen Donovan was born on July 21, 1937 in Cheboygan, the third child of Alfred Donovan and Ethel Donovan Sarazin. Mary's elementary classes began in one-room school houses in Aloha and Grant townships. She attended eighth grade in town, riding the bus with her sister Jean.
The Donovan family moved to Oscoda in the summer of 1951 when Mr. Donovan became manager at Cedar Lake Ranch. Mary attended ninth grade at Oscoda High. Her last three years of high school were at Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids.
After graduation, she returned to Cheboygan for a year to attend County Normal and then began teaching at Immaculate Conception in Traverse City. Mary continued her studies at Mercy College Detroit where she received her bachelor's degree in education and then accepted a teaching position in Oscoda and taught elementary classes until her retirement.
Mary has been an active member of Sacred Heart Parish Oscoda and Holy Family East Tawas. She has also been an active member of the Kiwanis and Lions clubs of Oscoda as well as the Right To Life. Mary loved golfing and was also an avid knitter of hats.
She is survived by four sisters, Grace Rowley of Gladwin, Jean (Buck) Pavlik of Twining, Patricia Ozybko of Rochester Hills and Edith Blust of East Tawas. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, especially John and Sherri Pavlik who lovingly provided care for Mary.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Donovan and Ethel Donovan Sarazin; her brothers, John, Tim and Patrick; a sister, Noreen Caraway; her sister-in-law, Diane Donovan; and her brothers-in-law, George Rowley, Ken Blust and Ron Ozybko.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church. The family will welcome friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Those wishing to express their sympathies are encouraged to consider a memorial contribution to either Holy Family Catholic School or Right to Life.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.