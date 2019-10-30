|
|
Mary Donovan passed away at Iosco County Medical Care Facility in Tawas City on Oct. 28, 2019.
Mary Magdalen Donovan was born on July 21, 1937 in Cheboygan, the third child of Alfred Donovan and Ethel Donovan Sarazin. Mary's elementary classes began in one-room school houses in Aloha and Grant townships. She attended eighth grade in town, riding the bus with her sister Jean.
The Donovan family moved to Oscoda in the summer of 1951 when Mr. Donovan became manager at Cedar Lake Ranch. Mary attended ninth grade at Oscoda High. Her last three years of high school were at Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids.
After graduation, she returned to Cheboygan for a year to attend County Normal and then began teaching at Immaculate Conception in Traverse City. Mary continued her studies at Mercy College Detroit where she received her bachelor's degree in education and then accepted a teaching position in Oscoda and taught elementary classes until her retirement.
Mary has been an active member of Sacred Heart Parish Oscoda and Holy Family East Tawas. She has also been an active member of the Kiwanis and Lions clubs of Oscoda as well as the Right To Life. Mary loved golfing and was also an avid knitter of hats.
She is survived by four sisters, Grace Rowley of Gladwin, Jean (Buck) Pavlik of Twining, Patricia Ozybko of Rochester Hills and Edith Blust of East Tawas. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, especially John and Sherri Pavlik who lovingly provided care for Mary.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Donovan and Ethel Donovan Sarazin; her brothers, John, Tim and Patrick; a sister, Noreen Caraway; her sister-in-law, Diane Donovan; and her brothers-in-law, George Rowley, Ken Blust and Ron Ozybko.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church. The family will welcome friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Those wishing to express their sympathies are encouraged to consider a memorial contribution to either Holy Family Catholic School or Right to Life.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, 2019