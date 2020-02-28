|
|
Mary E. McCracken, age 81, of Holt, formerly of Greenbush, passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
She was born March 30, 1938, in Big Spring, Texas to Asa and Mattie Hobbs.
Mary was a military spouse for 35 years and was active in her church and community. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of Huron Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She was very active in her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives. Her grandchildren lovingly referred to her as "Granny."
She is survived by her children, Thomas A. (Tammi) Bucklin, Nancy S. (Steve) Lilley, Linda H. (Tim) Howley and Karen R. (Greg) Bossie; grandchildren, Andrew T. (Michelle) Bucklin, Aaron L. Bucklin, Austin J. Bucklin, Alyssa H. Bucklin, Sarah L. Lilley, Steven Z. (Desiree) Lilley, Kristen M. (Steve) Hill, Lindsey H. (Ricky) Artibee, Joshua F. (Amanda) Bossie, Alex J. (Jacque) Bossie and Emily R. Bossie; step children, Cory (Darien) Miller, Ricci McCracken, Mike McCracken and their children and grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Phillips; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members; and her first husband and father of her children, Lyman A. Bucklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin McCracken; and her siblings, Jim, Martha, Ruthie and Lela.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Cedar Street Church, Holt. A memorial service will be held in Oscoda at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are by Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 10, 2020