Mary Elinor LaPeer of Tawas City passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility in Tawas City, age 96 years.
Mary was born on Dec. 7, 1922 in Boyne City, the second oldest of 8 children, to Walter G. and Lillian (Erno) Hampton. She spent her childhood and early adulthood growing up in Boyne City and graduated from Boyne City High School.
Soon after graduation, she married the late Donald LaPeer of East Jordan. She was a mother, homemaker, seamstress and small business owner. Mary came to the Tawases in 1960. She worked at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital, but is most remembered for working at the Tawas Flower Shop in East Tawas for many years. Mary was also a local child care provider for families in the Tawas area for several years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; brother, Paul Hampton; and sisters, Ruth Hampton, Erma Kurchinski and Nioma Kucharek. Mary is survived by one son, Richard LaPeer of Tawas City; two daughters, Kathy (Glenn) Ewing of Maple Valley, Wash. and Mary Jane LaPeer of Tawas City; sisters, Lois Hampton Rose and Shirley Hampton Looze, both of Boyne City; brother, Bob Hampton of Belleville; daughter-in-law, Angie Wrate LaPeer; special friend, Stacey Doyle of Tawas; grandchildren, Jim (Laura) LaPeer of Brighton, Jennifer (Don) Yost of Burton, Travis Hoefling of Tacoma, Wash. and Gabe LaPeer of Indianapolis, Ind.; great grandchildren, Carley (Michael), Kayla, Dominique, Jalynn, Gavin, Shannon, Owen, Aubrey, Semrin, Aili, Conor, Alper and Torin; great-great grandchildren, Zander and Zafer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Mary was strong in her faith and passionate supporter of Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Holy Family Catholic Church in the Tawases. She was a youth CCD teacher, initiated and participated in many programs such as a worship greeter, eucharistic minister, quilter and radio ministry.
Mary's family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. A Rosary service will be prayed at 3:30 p.m., and a Scripture service will be prayed that evening at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held for Mary on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Reverend Tyler Bischoff officiating. Her family will welcome friends at church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Per Mary's wishes, cremation will take place after the mass, and she will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Joseph Calvary Catholic Cemetery in East Jordan next to her husband Don.
An online guest registry is available to leave a message of condolence at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a contribution are encouraged to consider a donation to Holy Family Catholic School in memory of Mary.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 2019