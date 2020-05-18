Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" Fauchs, of Oscoda, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born Dec. 14, 1940 to Clarence and Virginia Benoit in Detroit and graduated from Shrine High School. Mary Beth was a retired Air Force secretary. After retirement she worked for fun at the Holiday Inn in Tawas.
Mary Beth was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served as a greeter and helped with the food pantry and prayer chain. She loved attending church and enjoyed having breakfast with her dear friends on Sunday after services. Mary Beth was a proud Rotarian. She wore her Rotary pin everyday along with her American flag pin to display her love of her country. She loved volunteering for several other clubs/causes over the years.
Mary Beth ADORED the Detroit Tigers! She watched the games religiously. She loved Oscoda, and her cherished friendships that were made over the past 35 years. The last few years of her life were spent in Nebraska with her family. Mary Beth was so happy of the family she created especially her four great granddaughters who brought her so much joy.
She is survived by brother, Paul Benoit (Doris) of Aladdin, Wyoming; daughter, Christine Buckingham (Paul) of Blair, Neb.; grandson, Thomas Miller of Savannah, Ga.; granddaughter, Andrea Evans (Justin) of Bennington, Neb., grandson, Kyle Buckingham of David City, Neb.; grandson Brandon Buckingham of Kennard, Neb.; great granddaughters, Josephine, Bella, Evelyn and Penelope Evans of Bennington, Neb.; and special caregiver/friend Jackie Wilkie of Omaha, Neb.
Mary Beth was proceeded into death by her father, Clarence Benoit; mother, Virginia Benoit; sister, Barbara Benoit; and loving husband, Bruce Fauchs.
She was laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery, Oscoda on Thursday, May 14 in a private burial. Memorials are suggested to go to the Alzheimer's Association or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 18 to May 26, 2020.