Mary Jane Raica (Mosley), long time resident of Oscoda died Dec. 10, 2019.
Mary was born in Daiseytown, Pa. on May 11, 1935. Mary was known within the community for her kind heart and witty personality. She loved the AuSable River and the surrounding forest. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing, casinos and traveling the two tracks. But mostly she loved her family and friends.
She was known for making perogies and stuffed cabbage for family gatherings and social events. She always took the time to teach her children and grandchildren to drive on the two tracks, fish the river and enjoy the forest.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Lisa) Raica, Renee Haney, Sharmaine Koenig and David (LeeAnn) Raica; grandchildren, Tiffany Traynor (Haneckow), Jennifer Raica, Jessica Clare (Raica), Tim Haneckow II, Tyler Haney, Jackie Raica, Danielle Hehrer (Haney), David Raica II and Tessa Raica; and great grandchildren, Estelle Traynor, Aubrey Haney, Reid Haney, Joey Kusmierz and Sawyer Hehrer.
A memorial gathering will be scheduled this spring to celebrate her life. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, 2019
