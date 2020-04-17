Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lynn Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lynn Hunt Obituary
Mary Lynn Hunt was born on Nov. 29, 1952 in Flint, the daughter of Roy and Donna West, and passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Maple Woods Manor Nursing Home in Clio.
Mary was a free spirit and a fighter, who enjoyed music, dancing and had a sharp wit and sense of humor. While battling diabetes complications throughout her life, she was able to raise two headstrong boys, for whom she will always be foremost in their hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Steven. She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Preseau of San Benito, Texas; brother, John Daly of Boulder, Colo.; two sons, John (Kristie) Hunt of Fredericksburg, Va. and Arista Hunt of Tawas City; and seven grandchildren.
Condolences can be shared with the family at https://www.oguinnfh.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -