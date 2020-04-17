|
|
Mary Lynn Hunt was born on Nov. 29, 1952 in Flint, the daughter of Roy and Donna West, and passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Maple Woods Manor Nursing Home in Clio.
Mary was a free spirit and a fighter, who enjoyed music, dancing and had a sharp wit and sense of humor. While battling diabetes complications throughout her life, she was able to raise two headstrong boys, for whom she will always be foremost in their hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Steven. She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Preseau of San Benito, Texas; brother, John Daly of Boulder, Colo.; two sons, John (Kristie) Hunt of Fredericksburg, Va. and Arista Hunt of Tawas City; and seven grandchildren.
Condolences can be shared with the family at https://www.oguinnfh.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 28, 2020